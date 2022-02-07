New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Delhi reported 1,151 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours with the positivity rate declining to 2.62 per cent.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 18,45,084.

As per a bulletin provided by the health department, a total of 4,3991 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 2,120 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 18,11,201.

As many as 15 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.The death toll in the state due to the virus stands at 25,998.

There are currently 7,885 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, of which 5,715 are in home isolation. There are 28,980 active containment zones in the national capital.

As per the bulletin, 936 patients are admitted to hospitals across Delhi, of which 61 are suspected to have COVID-19 and 875 people are confirmed to have the disease. Of the confirmed cases of the virus, 665 are from the national capital while 210 are from outside.

The bulletin said that 93.92 per cent of beds in the dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the national capital are vacant, with only 936 out of 14,480 beds occupied by the patients. Similarly in the COVID Care Centres, there is currently 96.89 per cent of beds vacant, with only 144 out of 4,482 beds currently occupied.

In COVID Health Centres, currently, 98.99 per cent of beds are vacant, with only 2 out of total 196 beds being occupied by the patients.

As per the bulletin, 15,532 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered during the last 24 hours of which 3,619 people were given the first dose of the vaccine and 10,868 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

During the last 24 hours, 1,045 precaution doses of the vaccine were given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60. This takes the total precaution doses administered in the national capital to 3,16,552.

The bulletin said 5,497 beneficiaries aged 15-18 received their first dose of the vaccine during the last 24 hours, taking the list of beneficiaries who have received their first dose to 9,22,723.

To date, 2,99,63,854 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital of which 1,70,76,521 people have received their first dose of the vaccine while 1,25,70,781 people have received the second dose of vaccine. (ANI)

