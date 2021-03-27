New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Delhi reported 1,558 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,55,834 in the national capital, as per the health bulletin on Saturday evening.

According to the state health bulletin, as many as 974 people recovered in the national capital from the disease in the said period. With this, the total number of recoveries in Delhi goes to 6,38,212 so far. However, the active number of COVID-19 cases stands at 6,625.

10 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 10,997.

The country reported 31,581 new COVID-19 cases and 30,386 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry informed on Saturday morning. (ANI)

