New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Delhi reported 1,647 new coronavirus cases and 41 deaths on Wednesday.

According to the date of the Delhi government, the total number of cases rise to 1,16,993 including 17,807 active cases, 95,699 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 3,487 deaths.

As many as 6,564 RT-PCR and 15,964 rapid antigen tests were conducted today, it said.

India's COVID-19 tally has reached 9,36,181 as 29,429 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

