New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Delhi reported 19,166 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the highest since May 5 last year, informed the state in a health bulletin on Monday.

As many as 15,68,896 people have been infected with COVID-19 infection in Delhi so far.

With these 19,166 new cases, the active caseload has gone up to 65,806 in Delhi which is the highest May 15 last year. On May 15, Delhi's active caseload stood at 66,295.

As many as 17 persons have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the national capital in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll at 25,177 at present.

However, a total of 14,076 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,77,913 in the national capital.

Presently, the cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.68 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.60 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi has administered 25,030 beneficiaries with the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, while a total of 2,75,22,072 beneficiaries have been given COVID-19 vaccines so far in the national capital. (ANI)

