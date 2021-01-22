New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Delhi reported 226 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of reported cases in the national capital to 6,33,542.

According to the Delhi Health department, the death toll has gone up to 10,789 with seven more people succumbing to the virus.

It said 319 coronavirus patients have recovered taking the total recoveries in Delhi to 6,20,693.Delhi has 2,060 active cases.

The health department said that 71,850 tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours.

The national capital has conducted over 1 crore coronavirus tests, which is equivalent to 50 per cent of Delhi's population, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

"Delhi sets a new record! We have conducted over one crore Corona tests to date, equivalent to 50 per cent of Delhi's population. With a focus on increased testing and treatment, Delhi has successfully contained the scale and spread of Corona infection," Kejriwal tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)