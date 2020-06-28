New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): A total of 2,889 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 83,077 in the national capital, informed the Health Department of Delhi Government in a bulletin.

"A total of 2,889 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today. The total number of cases in the national capital is now at 83,077, including 52,607 recovered/discharged/migrated, 27,847 active cases and 2,633 deaths," the Delhi Health Department said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 5493 New COVID-19 Positive Cases, State Tally Reaches 1,64,626: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

As per the bulletin shared by the government, 65 persons succumbed to the deadly virus today. With this, the death toll reached 2,633.

A total of 3,306 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated patients to 52,607.

Also Read | Chennai: Armed Reserve Constable Suspended for Derogatory Facebook Comment on Tuticorin Custodial Deaths.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 16,095 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)