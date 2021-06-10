New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Delhi reported a slight dip in the daily COVID-19 cases and recorded 305 new cases with 44 deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, as many as 560 people have also recovered during this period, taking the cumulative recoveries to over 14 lakh. While the death toll of Delhi has gone up to 24,748.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,30,433 including 4212 active cases.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 0.41 per cent.

As per the bulletin, 75133 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the total number of tests conducted so far is over 2 crore.

The bulletin also mentioned that 48022 people were inoculated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Of them, 25537 were given the first dose, while the second dose of Covid-vaccine was administered to 22485. Over 58 lakh people have been inoculated in the capital city so far. (ANI)

