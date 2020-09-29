New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Delhi on Tuesday reported 3,227 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the national capital to 2,76,325.

The Health Department said 48 deaths were reported in the Union Territory today taking the total toll to 5,320

The number of recovered, discharged, migrated cases has increased to 2,43,481.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi includes 27,524 active cases.

As many as 9,576 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 49,526 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted today and 30, 20,158 tests have been done so far.

There are 2,505 containment zones in the national capital. (ANI)

