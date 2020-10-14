New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Delhi reported 3,324 new coronavirus cases and 44 deaths on Wednesday.

Delhi government said that 2,867 people recovered or were discharged in the last 24 hours.

The national capital's total COVID-19 count has risen to 3,17,548, including 5,898 deaths and 2,89,747 recoveries/discharges/migrations.

The active cases stand at 21,903.

With a spike of 63,509 new cases and 730 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 72,39,390 on Wednesday. (ANI)

