New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Delhi reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,39,252 of which 14,13,798 have recovered. There are 365 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Thirty-eight people recovered from the disease in the said period in the national capital. Further, no death was reported in the city due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

The COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 25,089 marking the case fatality rate at 1.74 per cent.

The positivity rate in Delhi stands at 0.06 per cent. (ANI)

