New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Delhi reported 35 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours.

According to a bulletin issued by Health Department on Wednesday, 86 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent. The death toll due to the disease has gone up to 25,080 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

The total reported COVID-19 cases have gone up to 14,37,550 and 14,12,081 patients have recovered from the disease.

A total of 73,511 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 50,930 RT-PCR tests and 22,581 Rapid antigen tests. The total number of tests conducted so far has gone up to 2,52,81,174.

The bulletin said 1,44,896 people received COVID-19 vaccination in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number has gone up to 1,26,05,432. (ANI)

