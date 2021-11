New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Delhi reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

No death was recorded for the fourteenth consecutive day due to the disease. The death toll remained at 25,091.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: Kolkata Police Seize 208 Kg Explosives, Arrest 210 People For Bursting Firecrackers.

As per the Delhi Health Department's bulletin, the cumulative caseload has escalated to 14,40,071 including 351 active cases.

The positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a 'True Human Tail' With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

The overall recoveries reached 14,14,629 with 13 more discharges in the last 24 hours.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent and the cumulative positivity rate at 4.85 per cent.

The bulletin said that 34,554 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)