New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Delhi reported 366 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi government health bulletin said on Friday.

The daily positivity rate increased to 3.95 per cent, the highest since February 3.

According to the health bulletin, a total of 1,072 active cases have been recorded in the national capital during the last 24 hours, the highest number of active patients since March 7.

A total of 209 COVID patients recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 18,40,342. The death toll due to the virus in the city stands at 26,158.

Delhi recorded 18,67,572 total cases of the infection. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.97 per cent.

There are currently 51 patients admitted in the hospitals in the national capital, with 30 being suspected to have COVID-19 and 21 being confirmed cases of the virus. 685 COVID-19 patients are currently in home isolation.

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination, 11,022 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 2,352 took the first dose and 3,237 took the second dose.

Meanwhile, India logged 949 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

