New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Delhi has reported 4,321 new cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,14,069.

In the national capital, 3,141 people recovered/discharged/migrated in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government.

The total cases in the national capital rise to 2,14,069 including 4,715 deaths and 1,81,295 recovered/discharged/migrated.

The active cases are at 28,059, as per the government of Delhi.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that on Saturday it counselled around 200 passengers for not wearing face masks properly.

In addition, 114 passengers were fined for Rs 200 each for violation of social distancing norms/not wearing face mask/cover inside trains, according to the DMRC. (ANI)

