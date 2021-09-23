New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Delhi reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours.

A Delhi government Health Bulletin said that the cumulative positive cases in the city stand at 14,38,634 including 433 active cases. The positivity rate is 0.07 per cent.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on September 27: Tamil Nadu Govt Backs Call for Nationwide Strike Against Farm Laws.

With 26 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries have gone up to 14,13,116. The total fatalities remain at 25,085 with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent.

A total of 70,533 COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Out of which, 48,971 were RT-PCR tests and 21,562 were Antigen tests.

Also Read | Leh-Ladakh Tour Package Launched By IRCTC; 7-Day Trip to Begin From Lucknow On September 26, Check Price And Package Details.

The national capital has 98 containment zones. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)