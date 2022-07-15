New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): With 601 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi witnessed a slight increase in infection tally on Friday, according to the health bulletin of the national capital.

Delhi on Thursday reported 520 COVID-19 cases with one fatality.

There are currently 2,010 active COVID cases in the national capital. Further, 526 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours in Delhi taking the total recoveries to 19,14,727.

With no death due to the disease reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll in city stood at 26,289.

As many as 1,313 patients are in home isolation in the national capital while 96 patients are admitted to hospitals.

With 16,499 samples tested in the last 24 hours for COVID, the positivity rate stood 3.64 per cent on Friday.

As many as 29,600 COVID vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours in Delhi of which 2,557 beneficiaries were of the first dose, 6,031 were of the second dose while 21,012 received the precaution dose. (ANI)

