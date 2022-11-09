By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): A team of resident doctors handed over a copy of a letter to the senior officials of the Union Health Ministry regarding their demand for the deploymentt of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at hospitals so that they can work freely in a safe and healthy environment.

"We would like to make a humble request on behalf of all the doctors of our country to please deploy CISF/CRPF at their hospital so they can work freely in a safe and healthy environment," stated the letter written by the Resident Doctors Association of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

"The doctors toiled hard day and night during COVID and till today they work tirelessly away from home and family. All they ask for is safety by the government not from the patients but from mischievous elements of the society," the letter said.

Recently, a letter was issued by the deputy director Dr VK Sharma Lady Hardinge Medical College and SMT SK Hospital - "withdraw of services of Marshal/Bouncer in LMC and associated hospital with immediate effect."

The services of marshals, bouncers were withdrawn with immediate effect from Lady Hardinge Medical College and associated hospitals after instructions from Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. (ANI)

