New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Residents of several villages in Mundka on Monday staged a protest demanding better roads in the area, police said.

Around 70 people from different villages have blocked one carriageway of Rohtak Road affecting the movement of traffic, they said.

Also Read | Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath as Punjab Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan.

The group claimed that several roads in the area are riddled with potholes and remain flooded for days every time it rains due to poor drainage system.

The condition of the roads has deteriorated further in the wake of the downpour in the national capital in recent days, locals claimed.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Gang Raped in Muzaffarnagar, Video Shared on Social Media.

According to police, the group of locals are protesting against the concerned government agencies and demanding better roads.

"Approximately 70 people are part of the agitation… They have blocked one part of the carriageway on Rohtak Road affecting traffic. We are in talks with the villagers and trying to resolve the matter,” a senior police officer said.

"During monsoon, the roads get waterlogged and their condition worsens... Villagers have written to the concerned government agencies about the prevailing situation. Recently, we had organised a meeting between the villagers and Delhi Jal Board officials," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)