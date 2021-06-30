New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday granted bail to seven accused in a murder case related to the north-east Delhi violence, saying they cannot be incarcerated till the conclusion of trial which is likely to be delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

The case pertains to alleged murder of one Vinod Kumar in Delhi's Brahmpuri area during the communal riots on February 24 last year.

In all, 12 persons are accused in the case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted relief to the seven accused saying they “cannot be incarcerated till the conclusion of the trial, which will take a lot of time and particularly considering the pandemic”.

Noting that most of them have remained in the judicial custody for more than a year, the judge said, “Considering the facts and circumstances, period of custody, the applications of all the accused persons are allowed and they are admitted to bail.”

The court directed Sagir Ahmad, Naved Khan, Javed Khan, Arshad, Gulzar, Mohd Imran, and Chand Babu to furnish personal bonds of Rs 20,000­ each with one local surety of the like amount as a condition for bail.

They have also been directed to not indulge in any kind of criminal activity, not leave Delhi-NCR without the court's permission or tamper with the evidence.

Following the riots, the FIR was registered in the case for offences such as murder, attempt to murder, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Communal clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi on February 24, 2020 after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)