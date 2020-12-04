New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A Delhi court Friday granted interim bail to a man, arrested in a case of north east Delhi riots, for two weeks to perform important wedding rituals like 'kanyadaan' of his niece.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted relief to Brijmohan Sharma on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of like amount.

Sharma was arrested in the case related to the alleged murder of a man by a riotous mob in New Usmanpur area.

The court said though Sharma's regular bail application has been dismissed on November 24, it cannot be a bar to grant him interim bail for a very short period to perform important rituals like “kanyadaan” of his niece and other significant rituals, especially on account of the fact that her father was no more and he had been looking after the day-to-day affairs of the family of his deceased brother.

It further said it was clearly evident that Sharma's two brothers Yogesh Sharma and Hukam Chand Sharma had expired long back and another brother had separated from the family.

It noted that Sharma's father was stated to be aged about 74 years and hence it would be very difficult for a person of such a ripe age to run here and there for meeting out the exigencies and intricacies involved in a typical Hindu marriage.

Though the accused was not the real father of the girl, but from the circumstances enumerated it was apparent that he has been a fatherly figure to her as he had been taking every care of the family of his deceased brother, the court said.

“I find substance in the submissions of learned counsel for the applicant that presence of applicant is very much necessary in the said marriage, as he has to perform certain important rituals, including 'kanyadaan' of the girl and host of other significant rituals that carry deep sentimental significance.

“I fully appreciate the fact that in Hindu mythology, the ritual of 'kanyadaan' is ripe with deep religious symbolisms as it exemplifies the bond between a father and a daughter and their mutual love,” the judge said in his order.

The court said along with the bail bond, Sharma should furnish an “Undertaking” that he should not claim extension of interim bail on any grounds whatsoever, including the ground that the interim bails were extended en bloc by the orders of Delhi High Court in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also directed him not to tamper with evidence and stall “Aarogya Setu” app in his mobile phone.

“The applicant (Sharma) shall not leave the station (Delhi) and shall surrender after expiry of the period of interim bail,” the court said.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

