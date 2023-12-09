New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Saturday reserved an order on the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the man who pointed a gun at a policeman during the North East Delhi riots in 2020. Pathan has sought bail on the grounds of a delay in trial.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amitabh Rawat, after hearing the arguments, reserved the order for December 14.

Advocate Khalid Akhtar, appearing on behalf of Shahrukh Pathan, argued that the accused is seeking bail on the grounds of delay in trial.

It was submitted that the accused has been in custody for the last three years and nine months and only two prosecution witnesses have been examined till now.

One charge sheet and three supplementary charge sheets have been filed while there are 90 prosecution witnesses and only two of them have been examined completely. For some time, the matter was heard on a daily basis.

Defence counsel further submitted that the court had ordered a day-to-day trial on March 7, 2023; the court had fixed an 8th date for the hearing; but still, the trial has not started.

On the other hand, the Special public prosecutor (SPP) for Delhi Police opposed the bail plea submitting that the accused's conduct in jail is not good, he also met the culprits of the Red Fort bomb blast in jail.

It was also argued that the accused was summoned by the jail authorities multiple times for his conduct, and a mobile phone was also recovered from him. He also assaulted other prisoners in the jail.

The defence counsel rebutted and said that the maximum sentence is 10 years. The case is not delayed because of the accused and if other accused are not being produced, it's not his client's fault and how can he be put in prison for this reason?

Two cases have been registered against Sharukh Pathan at Jafrabad Police station in 2020. (ANI)

