New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the counsels for Sharjeel Imam and other accused persons in the larger conspiracy of Delhi riots case to argue on the point of parity with Natasha Narwal, Devangna Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha.

The Supreme Court of India has recently upheld the order of bail granted by the High Court.

A special Bench comprising justices Sidharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar granted time to argue on bail. The bench also asked to argue if they wish to argue on the point of parity.

The bench said, "Parity is the factual aspect, you can argue if you wish to."

The bench also asked the counsel for Shadab Ahmed to argue on the point of parity. The counsel today concluded his rebuttal arguments on the regular bail. The counsel also submitted a written submission on the point of parity.

At the outset, Counsel for Gulfisha Fatima appeared before the court and submitted that he want to argue on the point of parity in view of the recent judgement of the Supreme Court.

The bench asked the counsel to file an application. The order of Gulfisha's bail plea was reserved by the court in the month of February 2023.

The bench also heard the application moved by the Delhi police questioning the conduct of Abdul Khalid Saifi, accused in the larger Conspiracy case.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad submitted that the conduct of the accused was not proper. A mobile phone was recovered from him in the jail.

He also submitted that he also misled the court while seeking parole to attend the last rites of his chacha.

Senior advocate Rebecca John opposed the application and submitted that this application is for nothing but to prejudice the right of the accused whose bail is pending and order is reserved.

She also argued that the accused attended the last rites and he was granted six hours of custody parole by the court. He attended the same and surrendered in jail.

On the point of mobile recovery, the senior counsel submitted that it was not my sim. The applicant was sleeping. He had also sought a transfer to another jail.

The bench asked her to file her submission in a reply to the application within a week.

The court also asked her to file an application on the point of parity.

The matter has been listed on May 18. The bench listed the other pending bail matter on the next date. (ANI)

