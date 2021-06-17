New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI)

Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, who were granted bail on June 15 in the north east Delhi riots case, moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking forthwith release from jail.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and A J Bhambhani commenced hearing on the pleas, which said even after 36 hours of passing of the bail order the accused have not yet been released from jail.

