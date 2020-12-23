New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A Delhi court Wednesday directed the Mandoli jail authorities to change the ward of inmates who had allegedly threatened former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a north east Delhi riots case, and monitor all security related issues of her.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat said the Jail Superintendent, being In-charge of Jail, must sincerely address with promptitude all concerns/safety issues of inmates lodged in the prison.

Jahan had alleged on Tuesday that she was beaten badly by inmates at Mandoli jail and was continuously facing harassment in prison.

The court said in its order on Wednesday, "As per the applicant/accused Ishrat Jahan, she has faced harassment, threats and physical abuse by few ladies inmates namely Shweta, Gulshan and Pooja Golden. Considering the apprehensions and the incidents narrated by the accused Ishrat Jahan, the concerned Jail Superintendent is directed to take particular care of the security of the accused Ishrat Jahan.

"The ward of other inmates who are alleged to have threatened the accused Ishrat Jahan should be changed and the Jail Superintendent shall personally monitor all security related issues of accused Ishrat Jahan and the activities of other inmates who are alleged to be involved in confrontation with the accused Ishrat Jahan. It needs no reiteration that the Jail Superintendent, being In-charge of Jail, must sincerely address with promptitude all concerns/safety issues of inmates lodged in the Jail," it further said.

Regarding the initiation of criminal action under the provisions of Indian Penal Code, the court said Jahan may move to the concerned Jurisdictional Magistrate having jurisdiction over Mandoli Jail, by filing a criminal complaint if she wishes.

It further directed the concerned Jail Superintendent to be present before the court along with Jahan on the next date of hearing to apprise it about steps taken for ensuring her safety and other administrative actions that are necessary for meeting her concerns.

"However, on the next date of hearing, for the satisfaction of accused and this Court, as well, the concerned Jail Superintendent shall also be present on Webex alongwith accused Ishrat Jahan for apprising the court about steps taken for ensuring the safety of the accused Ishrat Jahan and other administrative action that are necessary for meeting the concerns of the accused," it said and put up the matter for January 5.

During the hearing, Jahan alleged that on Tuesday evening one of the inmates further threatened her to ruin her face.

In its reply, the Jail Superintendent stated that the jail authorities took notice of Jahan's allegations and lodging of both the inmates was changed immediately.

"Accused Ishrat Jahan has been shifted to another ward. As per her request the inmates were called separately and counseled. It was, however, denied that she was beaten badly by any inmate. It is further stated that a few days ago accused Ishrat Jahan had complained about another inmate who was lodged with her in the same barrack and the lodging of Gulshan was also changed.

"It was further stated in the report that accused Ishrat Jahan has never intimated about any threat to her safety from other inmates earlier," the court said.

Jahan's counsel said criminal action should also be initiated against the inmates under IPC for allegedly outraging her modesty.

The court had earlier directed the jail authorities to take immediate steps to ensure Jahan's security and ensure that she was not harassed further for bringing her complaints before the court.

Jahan had claimed it was the second incident within one month and she was under immense stress due to the continuous harassment, physically and verbally. She had said the inmates allegedly hurled abuses, attacked her and torn her clothes.

Advocate Misbah Bin Tariq, who was also present at the hearing, had requested the court to take immediate action and view her situation with urgency as Jahan was a member of the advocates' Bar.

Advocate Rizwan, appearing for co-accused and suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, had claimed that most of the accused in the north-east Delhi riots cases were facing discrimination in prison, either by the inmates or jail authorities.

He had further alleged that the accused have been declared as "terrorists" before conclusion of the trial.

