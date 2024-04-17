New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police have arrested three people, including a woman, in a road rage case where a cab driver was dragged, assaulted and shot dead while he was dropping a customer near Red Fort in the national capital early on April 15, the officials said on Wednesday.

Taxi driver Mohammed Shakib was on his way home when his WagonR hit an e-rickshaw, sparking a quarrel between him and three passersby, which then took a violent turn.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Air Ambulances, Helicopters To Be Deployed in State To Tackle Emergencies During LS Polls.

DCP (North) MK Meena said that the accused have been identified as Anita, Sajid and Salman.

The officer further said that an examination of CCTV cameras on the spot showed the accused fleeing towards the New Delhi railway station after the crime.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning for First Phase Ends, Voting on 102 Seats Across 21 States on April 19.

DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said at 1.50 am, they received information that a man and boy were admitted to the hospital with gunshot wounds. It was a police chowki at Lok Nayak that informed the Kotwali police station of the incident, following which a team rushed to the hospital.

Further investigation revealed that around midnight, a WagonR hit a battery rickshaw near the Kodia Pul-Chatta rail crossing and an altercation broke out (between the car driver and the assailants).

"The battery rickshaw overturned, leading to an altercation between the Wagon-R driver and the rickshaw driver. Bystanders intervened, resulting in three males assaulting the Wagon-R driver, stealing his mobile phone, and pickpocketing cash from the rickshaw driver. Amidst the commotion, a scooty rider shot Shaqib, the cab driver, and fired towards the gathered public, injuring a bystander," he said, adding that the assailants fled, with two individuals and a woman on the scooty heading towards Old Delhi Railway Station, while the third person escaped in the crowd.

A 15-year-old beggar was also shot at during the scuffle and sustained injuries to his right foot, they added.

Both victims were taken to LNJP Hospital following the incident.

The DCP further said that through CCTV analysis, the scooty's number used by the assailant was identified, but upon verification, it was discovered that the assailant had equipped the scooty with a duplicate number.

"The accused individuals were observed taking an auto-rickshaw, prompting authorities to question auto-rickshaw drivers for leads, which led to discreet information about their possible destination in the Shastri Nagar area. During the investigation, it was revealed that the woman seen in the CCTV footage was the sister of a certain Sunita, a resident of Yamuna Bazar who had relocated to Loni and had been previously arrested in an attempted murder case. Subsequently, a thorough check was conducted on all women named Sunita, focusing on gathering local information in the Yamuna Bazar vicinity with the assistance of former Beat Officers," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)