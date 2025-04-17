New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): According to an official statement, Rohini District Police registered multiple cases and made over 300 arrests from April 1 to April 15, 2025, as part of a 15-day special drive against organised crime and street criminals.

During the period, police registered 48 cases under the Excise Act, 54 under the Gambling Act, and seven under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A total of 52 persons were arrested in Excise Act cases, 126 in Gambling Act cases, and nine in NDPS Act cases.

The operation led to the seizure of Rs 102,580 in cash, 11,144 quarters of illicit liquor, and 227 bottles of beer.

Additionally, 276.2 grams of smack and 394.78 grams of ganja were also recovered.

In efforts targeting street crime, police arrested nine individuals involved in robbery and 10 in snatching cases.

Another 45 persons were arrested in connection with burglary and theft. Police also registered 28 cases under the Arms Act and arrested 29 individuals for illegal possession of arms. Recovered items included 5 country-made pistols and knives.

As part of preventive actions, 16 history sheets were initiated and 13 externment proceedings were started. Authorities also verified 148 known robbers and snatchers.

23 individuals were arrested in a cybercrime enforcement. During the drive, one case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was also registered.

The police stated that the operation was focused on maintaining law and order in the district.

Earlier on April 14, the Anti-Gang Squad (AGS) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch had busted an interstate drug syndicate operating across Delhi-NCR, arresting two individuals on Monday.

According to the Crime Branch Delhi, "The operation was launched after the Crime Branch received specific intelligence indicating that a drug cartel, led by Raja Kumar and his associate Sajan, was distributing ganja (marijuana) in and around educational institutions across the region."

The arrested accused have been identified as Raja Kumar (25) and Sajan (19). Both of the accused were part of a larger narcotics supply chain with links extending into Haryana, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

Police also recovered 36.135 kg of fine quality ganja (marijuana) and one scooty used in trafficking. (ANI)

