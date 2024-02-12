New Delhi [India] February 12 (ANI): Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, chaired a review meeting on PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development) with the stakeholders, said an official statement.

PARAKH was established in March 2023 as an independent body under the Ministry of Education to fulfil the objectives suggested by the National Education Policy, 2020.

Highlighting the importance of assessment, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSEL, said that it is at the base of the entire process, and if the assessment is run properly, it will change people's perceptions about education. India will set the benchmark for the rest of the world regarding the future of assessment, according to the official statement.

He further said that teachers should be made aware of the significance of NAS so that they can conduct the exams with due diligence.

As per the Ministry of Education, "detailed discussion took place about the 'Academic Bank of Credit' strengthening the 'Competency-Based Framework' through the use of 'Holistic Progress Cards (HPCs)'.

These HPCs are also visualised as teacher training tools and make the teacher aware of the grade-specific competencies and their related assessments.

Additional Secretaries, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Vipin Kumar and Anandrao V. Patil; Head, PARAKH, NCERT, Prof. Indrani Bhaduri, and other Bureau heads were also present for the meeting.The Educational Testing Service (ETS) team led by Amit Sevak, CEO, ETS, Princeton, US, also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

