New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Three students sustained injuries after a scuffle broke out at Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a case has been registered under Section 308 (an attempt to culpable homicide) into the case.

The police said that a call regarding the incident was received on Friday late at evening.

"On March 1, at about 08.25 p.m., a PCR call regarding a quarrel on the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia University near gate No. 13 was received. The local SHO along with staff reached the spot where only bystanders were found," the police said.

Officials further said that the police later received from the AIIMS Trauma Centre and a private hospital that three people had been injured in the incident that took place at JMI University.

The police also said that on local inquiry, it was found that Adil Khan (24) and Zafar (25), and Saqib (19), both the students of JMI University, received injuries that were allegedly inflicted upon them by Nabid Hassan, Sharukh Tyagi, Nomal Tyagi, Nomal Ali, Abdul Hassan, Jubair Chaudhary and Farid Chaudhary during the fight.

"In this regard, a case of rioting and 308 IPC at Jamia Nagar Police station have been registered," the police said.

Further, the inquiry has revealed that some students and former students of JMI University are aligned on a regional basis--Poorvanchali, Western UP and Mewat, the police said, adding, "At times, these groups fight with each other on extremely petty issues, which further gets aggravated by the involvement of non-students or the former ones."

Officials further said that the university administration has been contacted and has been directed that all efforts must be made by them to ensure that people from outside do not enter the campus and vitiate the environment.

"Teams have been formed to catch the accused," police said. (ANI)

