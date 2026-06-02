India News | Delhi: Seating Dispute Led to Amar Colony Shooting; Minor Accused to Be Tried as Adult Under BNS, Says DCP

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): A dispute over seating arrangements escalated into a shooting in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old boy, with the minor accused set to face legal proceedings as an adult under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, the incident stemmed from a minor altercation that turned violent when a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) allegedly opened fire during the confrontation.

Also Read | Is K Annamalai Leaving BJP? High-Level Meeting With Amit Shah Sparks Rumours.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said the accused was traced and apprehended through technical surveillance and local intelligence within 24 hours of the incident.

"The person who opened fire is a minor, classified as a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL). According to our findings, the altercation began over seating arrangements; the dispute escalated to such an extent that the minor pulled out a pistol and fired two shots, one of which struck Sai in the head. Two other individuals, Yash and Jai, who were present at the scene, accompanying the minor, were also identified. The minor was arrested within 24 hours of the incident, and the remaining two individuals were subsequently arrested on the 30th," Indora said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Achieves 89% Stray Dog Sterilisation Coverage Under Animal Birth Control Programme.

He added that police have launched a manhunt for another accused involved in the case.

"A police manhunt has been launched to apprehend another accused, and he is expected to be taken into custody soon. The vehicle involved, along with the original weapon used in the incident, has been seized by the police," the DCP said.

Indora further said that the Crime Branch is taking steps to ensure a strong prosecution in the case. "The Crime Branch is taking steps to ensure the matter is presented before the court in such a way that it leads to a proper conviction. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the minor would be treated as an adult. The necessary legal proceedings have already been initiated by the Delhi Police," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday said the 17-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries after being shot outside a restaurant in Amar Colony.

Police said accused Yash Bidhuri, a resident of Tughlakabad, and Jai Kumar have been arrested in connection with the case, while the minor accused has been detained.

The police also dismissed social media rumours claiming that Yash Bidhuri is related to BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

"There is a rumour that the arrested accused is the grandson of sitting MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Arrested accused Yash is not a relative of Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, nor his grandson," Delhi Police said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)