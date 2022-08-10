New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday reported eight fatalities due to coronavirus, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 new cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The national capital had on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 2,495 new coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities.

The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on Sunday as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21, it said.

The government did not release the daily health bulletin on Monday.

On January 21, the positivity rate stood at 18.04 per cent.

The fresh cases on Tuesday came out of 12,036 COVID-19 tests, the health department bulletin stated.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload increased to 19,75,540 and the death toll rose to 26,351, it said.

Delhi had reported 2,423 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent and two deaths, the data updated on Sunday said.

On Saturday, it recorded 2,311 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent and one fatality.

On Friday, it logged 2,419 cases with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two people died due to the disease.

On Thursday, the city saw 2,202 cases with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent and four deaths.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent and five fatalities.

On June 25, six people succumbed to the disease.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 8,205, down from 8,506 the previous day. As many as 5,549 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 536 were occupied. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, it said.

There are 259 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

