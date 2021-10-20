New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Delhi reported 25 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Only five fatalities due to the coronavirus infection were reported in the city last month -- one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28.

Three fatalities have been recorded so far this month in Delhi -- October 18, October 2 and October 10, according to the official data.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded one death due to COVID-19 and 36 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

On Monday, 15 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent. This was the lowest daily case count since March 28 last year, according to official data.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 25,090.

