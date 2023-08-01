New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The national capital recorded its lowest average Air Quality Index (AQI) during the July of 2023 compared to the corresponding period of the last 4 years from 2019. During July of the current year, Delhi experienced all 31 days with 'Good to Moderate' Air Quality Index (AQI).

As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, "The number of ‘Good to Moderate’ Air Quality Days for the 31 days period (July) was 26 in the year 2019; 31 in 2020; 29 in 2021; 31 in 2022; and 31 in the current year 2023."

"The monthly average AQI for Delhi during this period also remained in ‘Satisfactory’ AQI category i.e., 83.71. Delhi has recorded its lowest monthly average AQI during July of the current year compared to the corresponding period for the last 04 years from 2019 and monthly average AQI of July 2023 is comparable with the monthly average AQI of July 2020," the Ministry added.

During 31 days period of July of the current year, Delhi has witnessed the lowest levels of daily average PM10 and PM2.5 concentration, as compared to the corresponding period for the last 4 years i.e. from 2019 onwards and is comparable to the average PM10 and PM2.5 concentration of July, 2020.

CAQM urges GNCTD, NCR State Governments, DPCC and SPCBs, regulatory bodies, industries, RWAs, civil society organizations and citizens to further contribute towards clean air to reduce integrated exposure and protect public health.

The Commission reaffirms its commitment to monitor the enforcement of laws, rules, regulations and standards by enforcement and implementing agencies as well as support initiatives that foster public awareness about the significance of clean air. CAQM is working closely with various stakeholders concerned to take effective measures for the prevention, control and abatement of air pollution and to improve the overall air quality in the National Capital Region. (ANI)

