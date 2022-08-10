New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Heinous crime cases in the national capital have seen an almost 13 per cent rise in the first six months of 2022 compared to the corresponding period last year, Delhi Police data showed.

The non-heinous crime cases have increased by eight per cent during the same period, it stated.

Also Read | Justice Uday Umesh Lalit Appointed As 49th Chief Justice of India.

In the category of non-heinous cases, house theft incidents have increased by 553 per cent from 1,158 in 2021 to 7,561 in 2022, as per the data shared on Wednesday.

Delhi reported 3,140 heinous crime cases till July 15 this year compared to 2,790 on July 15, 2021.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Techie Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest While Playing Cricket in Hyderabad.

The number of non-heinous cases in 2022 and 2021 was 1,55,980 and 1,44,332 respectively, the data said.

The city witnessed 277 cases of murder, almost 18 per cent rise from 235 in 2021. Similarly, the cases of attempt to murder and robbery have been increased by around 32 and 10 per cent respectively, it stated.

A total of 473 cases of attempt to murder were registered in 2022 and 360 such cases were registered in 2021. The cases of robbery have gone up from 1,110 in 2021 to 1,221 in 2022, the data showed.

The burglary incidents have increased by 112 per cent from 1,362 in 2021 to 2,893 in 2022, it said.

The cases of snatching surged by 12 per cent and fatal accidents by 18 per cent.

Delhi reported 5,024 cases of snatching and 690 cases of fatal accidents this year, while the data for both the incidents was 4,468 and 583 respectively last year, the data stated.

In 2022, the national capital reported 19,548 cases of motor vehicle theft and the numbers were 18,814 in 2021. While the cases of hurt were 885 in 2022, it was 608 in 2021, it said.

The current year witnessed nine cases of dacoity, while it was eight cases in 2021.

Kidnapping for ransom cases decreased from five to eight and riots cases went up by around 53 per cent from 36 to 55, as per the data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)