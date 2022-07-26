New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The national capital reported a spike in COVID cases with 781 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Tuesday.

The city reported 463 new infections yesterday.

The active cases in the city rose to 2,862. The case positivity currently stands at 6.40 per cent which was 8.18 per cent yesterday.

According to the bulletin, 465 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the city to 19,20,569.

Two patients succumbed to the virus. The death toll rose to 26,305.

A total of 12,209 COVID samples were tested during this period.

Under the vaccination drive, 24,654 beneficiaries were jabbed in the last 24 hours. The cumulative doses provided so far rose to 3,56,85,177.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,830 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

A total of 36 deaths were reported with 18,159 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

India's active caseload currently stands at 147,512. Its daily positivity rate is at 3.5 per cent.

As per the ministry, out of the total of 2,02,50,57,717 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far, 30,42,476 doses were administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive in the last 24 hours.

The Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, and advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

