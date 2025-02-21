By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Delhi is all set to implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana ( AB-PMJAY), the central government's flagship health insurance scheme.

The National Health Authority (NHA) has begun preparations for the rollout, including training Delhi's health officials, personnel, and ASHA workers to create Ayushman Bharat cards, settle claims, and register hospitals

According to the Joint Secretary and Mission Director (ABDM) of the National Health Authority, Kiran Gopal Vaska, "The National Health Authority has already started to ensure the preparations for onboarding. So there are various steps in this. The first one is about preparation for the MOU signing, where the Delhi government and NHA will sign an MOU for implementing this scheme."

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has committed to implementing the scheme, which is expected to benefit millions of residents.

The scheme aims to provide health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh to 6.54 lakh families in Delhi, including 70 plus old-age beneficiaries, 1500 Anganwadi workers, and 6000 Aasha workers. After making the necessary changes, the Delhi government will finalize the list of beneficiaries.

"There is a lot of training right from field-level workers, and then claim settlement processing, pre-authorization, request, administrative formalities, etc," said Vaska.

Notably, 66 hospitals in Delhi, including private and government hospitals, are already empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana Scheme. After the formation of district committees and the State Health Agency, more hospitals will be added to the list.

Under the AB-PMJAY scheme, a total of 10 lakhs will be given, including 5 lakhs from the Central Government and 5 lahks from the Government of Delhi.

The NHA has assured that no hospital can deny treatment to beneficiaries, and action can be taken in such cases. Beneficiaries can lodge complaints at the NHA call centre.

