India News | Delhi Sets New Milestone in Women Empowerment, over 8 Lakh Women Receive 'Pink Saheli Smart Card'

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Under the leadership of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the capital has achieved another major milestone in its effort to provide safe, modern and barrier-free public transport for women. More than 8 lakh smart cards have now been issued under the Delhi Government and Delhi Transport Corporation's ambitious 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' scheme.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the achievement reflects not only the growing popularity of the scheme, but also the increasing trust women in Delhi are placing in the city's public transport system and their rising participation in it. The CM said special camps are also being organised continuously to help women get the cards made easily.

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CM Gupta said the Delhi Government remains committed to prioritising women's safety, convenience and self-reliance. She said the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' is not merely a facility for free travel, but has emerged as a means of providing women with a dignified, secure and digitally empowered travel experience.

She said that when public transport becomes safe, accessible and technology-driven, opportunities for women in education, employment and self-dependence naturally increase. According to her, the scheme is not only making travel easier for women but is also giving them a greater sense of confidence and independence.

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The CM said the government's goal is to transform Delhi's public transport system into one that is completely women-friendly, smart and world-class. Through digital governance and modern technology, the government is working to make transport services more transparent, efficient and secure. She said this is the true identity of a developed and empowered Delhi.

Rekha Gupta also said the government has launched a campaign to speed up the process of issuing Pink Cards. Camps are being held across residential colonies and government offices throughout Delhi, making it easier for women to register for the cards. Since the entire process is online, women are not facing any inconvenience in getting the cards made.

According to the Chief Minister, these camps will continue to be organised across the city.

The 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' operates on NCMC-based 'Tap-and-Go' technology. It allows women and transgender citizens to travel free on DTC buses. Passengers no longer need paper tickets, as the journey is automatically recorded by tapping the card on ETM machines.

The smart card is also designed for future payment-based use in the Metro and other public transport services. It can be recharged online easily, and passengers can access a digital travel record, making the entire process more transparent and convenient.

The scheme is available to all women and transgender residents of Delhi above the age of five years. It has reduced the financial burden on women and encouraged greater participation in public bus travel, making the commuting environment safer and more comfortable.

Experts estimate that the facility is helping women save between ₹1,200 and ₹2,400 every month, strengthening household finances as well. CM Rekha Gupta expressed confidence that both the reach and impact of the scheme will continue to grow in the coming years. She said the Delhi Government remains fully committed to providing women with a safe, smart and dignified public transport system. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)