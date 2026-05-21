India News | Delhi Showcases Landfill Remediation Model at Swachh Bharat Mission-U Conference

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): At the prestigious two-day National Review Conference of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U 2.0), held on May 19-20, the Delhi Government showcased its highly successful and transformative landfill remediation model, positioning the capital as a national leader in sustainable urban waste management, according to the release by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The conference served as a key platform for states and Union Territories to exchange innovative urban sustainability practices. While several states presented advancements in sanitation, Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste management, and solid waste processing, Delhi was specifically invited to present its integrated strategy for remediation of legacy landfill sites.

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The three major legacy dumpsites under the jurisdiction of the MCD, Okhla, Bhalswa, and Ghazipur, spread across nearly 202 acres and have long exceeded their operational lifespan.

In 2019, these sites collectively contained nearly 280 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of accumulated legacy waste, posing a major environmental and public health challenge, the release stated.

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In compliance with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Delhi initiated large-scale bio-mining operations using specialised trommel machines. Following a detailed drone-based volumetric and slope assessment conducted in July 2022, the above-ground legacy waste quantity was estimated at approximately 203 lakh MT.

Under the guidance of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Government implemented an Integrated Bio-Mining and Bio-Remediation model, under which contractors are made fully accountable not only for excavation but also for 100% disposal and optimum reuse of all biomined fractions.

The initiative is being supported through funding of Rs 776.47 crore sanctioned under SBM Urban 2.0.

The release said Delhi's presentation highlighted several remarkable milestones that received widespread appreciation from delegates across the country. Between November 2022 and December 2025, nearly 155.11 lakh MT of legacy waste was successfully bio-mined, with operations achieving a peak processing capacity of more than 30,000 tonnes per day (TPD).

The height of the garbage mountains, which once ranged between 50 and 60 metres, has been reduced significantly, by 30 to 40 metres at various points in Okhla and Bhalswa, and by 10 to 15 metres at Ghazipur.

This achievement was driven by aggressive infrastructure expansion beginning in 2025. The number of active trommel machines increased substantially across all three sites -- from 14 to 24 at Bhalswa, 18 to 30 at Ghazipur, and 11 to 16 at Okhla. In addition, operations shifted from a single-shift system to double-shift functioning, supported by an expanded transportation fleet.

As a result of these accelerated efforts, nearly 75 acres of valuable urban land have already been reclaimed -- including 40 acres at Bhalswa, 20 acres at Okhla, and 15 acres at Ghazipur. Of the reclaimed land, 5 acres at Bhalswa and 2 acres at Okhla have already been utilised for bamboo plantations under the directions of the Lieutenant Governor, the release said.

The Government also showcased its Real-Time Monitoring Dashboard for dumpsite remediation, integrated with the national Dumpsite Remediation Accelerator Programme (DRAP), as a benchmark initiative for technology-driven transparency and monitoring.

Delhi's remediation model received special recognition for its strong adherence to circular economy principles, ensuring maximum reuse of all recovered waste fractions.

Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF), which constitutes nearly 70-75% of the biomined material, is now being supplied as an alternative fuel to cement factories in Chittorgarh and paper mills in Shamli and Muzaffarnagar, significantly reducing coal consumption.

Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, accounting for nearly 15-20% of the processed material, is being utilised for landfilling purposes and for manufacturing tiles, paver blocks, and stone dust. The remaining 5-10% inert soil is being used for filling low-lying areas, eco-park development at NTPC Jaitpur/Tajpur pits, and highway infrastructure projects in coordination with the NHAI.

According to the release, Urban Development Minister Ashish Stood stated that the Government is moving rapidly towards complete reclamation of legacy waste land at Okhla by July 2026 and at Bhalswa by October 2, 2026. To ensure sustainable long-term waste management, bids have already been initiated for the development of Integrated Fresh Waste Processing Facilities with a combined minimum processing capacity of 5,900 TPD across reclaimed sites. The proposed facilities include 1,800 TPD at Bhalswa, 1,400 TPD at Okhla, 1,200 TPD at Narela-Bawana, 800 TPD at Ghazipur, and 700 TPD at Shinghola.

The fresh waste processing facilities are targeted for commissioning by October 2, 2026, and are expected to achieve full operational capacity by January 1, 2027.

He further said that through its presentation at the national conference, Delhi successfully established its landfill remediation and circular waste management strategy as a scalable and replicable model for cities across India under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, the release stated. (ANI)

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