New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A Delhi Police sub-inspector has been suspended for allegedly thrashing a beggar in northwest Delhi, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Thursday near Deep Market in Ashok Vihar area, a senior police officer said, adding that a video of the misconduct by SI Jitender Singh, posted in district line in northwest Delhi, has been found circulating on the social media.

In the video, the person, who was filming it, can be seen confronting Singh and alleging that he had assaulted a poor man who asked the officer for money to buy food.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya took to Twitter to inform that the SI has been suspended.

Arya tweeted, "SI Jitender Singh posted in North West District has been placed under suspension for his conduct. A Departmental Enquiry ensuing major penalty has been initiated against him @DelhiPolice,"

