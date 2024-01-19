New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): As many as six people were evacuated and five people were charred to death when a fire broke out in a house in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area on Thursday evening.

SK Dua, an official of the Delhi Fire Service, told ANI, "We received information of a fire at a house in the Pitampura area. Seven fire tenders are present at the spot... Six people were evacuated immediately by the fire service..."

Meanwhile, two more people were found dead in the blaze, said officials.

"Three casualties were reported and two more deaths have been confirmed in the blaze at Pitampura residence, taking the count of deaths to five," updated Delhi Police.

The blaze has reportedly been brought down by seven fire officials at the scene and a search operation is still underway, they added.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

