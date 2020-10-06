New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Six men were arrested on charges of betting on an IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at a house in Rajpur Khurd village on Monday night, DCP Atul Kumar Thakur said.

On reaching the spot, police found six people sitting with a laptop and making entries of betting being done, he said.

Cash worth Rs 1,19,700, nine mobile phones and a laptop were seized during the raid, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the gambling act was registered against them at Maidan Garhi police station, the DCP said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Those arrested have been identified as Gaurav Sejwal (30), Sonu Rathi (37), Sahil Luthra (28), Mohit Dagar (27), Hemant Dalal (30) and Sanjay Rathi (38), police said.

