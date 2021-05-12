New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested six fraudsters in connection with a cyber scam committed while dealing in oxygen cylinders.

The police acted on the complaint registered on May 3 by a resident of Delhi's Karol Bagh.

"A complaint was received from the complainant Kshitij. As per the complainant, he called on asking for oxygen cylinders for his friend. The accused introduced himself as Ritik Singh and demanded payment for the same. The complainant paid a total of Rs 47,500 to the accused person through various online modes. Pursuant to which an Essential Commodities Act was registered at Karol Bagh police station," the Delhi Police said.

Further, the police constituted a team that investigated the trail of money, fake accounts and SIM cards used, zeroed in on the accused and subsequently a raid was conducted in Farrukhabad and nabbed the accused on May 7.

"After that, his accomplice namely Yogesh Singh, Mohammad Arzoo, Sahil, and the mastermind namely Ravish and Abiram were also arrested on May 10," the police added.

During the investigation, accused Ravish and Abhiram stated that they had undergone training for cyber fraud in Bihar's Jamtara where he learnt all the ways to dupe people, the police said.

The police said the mobile phone used to cheat people, credit, and debit cards used to withdraw the amounts were recovered from their possession. 14 SIM cards have also been recovered. (ANI)

