New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Six people, including a minor, sustained burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder caught fire at a house in Sanjay Colony in south Delhi's Bhati Mines area on Wednesday, officials said.

The injured were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital. Two people sustained 70 per cent burn injuries, while a child suffered 20 per cent burn injuries and the rest had minor burns, a senior police official said.

According to officials at the Fire Department, they received information regarding the blaze at 11.10 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze was doused at 12.20 pm, a senior fire official said.

"During enquiry, it was found that an LPG gas cylinder caught fire, allegedly because of leakage in pipe, while cooking food and six people of a family got injured," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

According to police, the house owner -- Mansoor -- sells snacks in Bhati Mines area. He was preparing food items when the incident happened.

A case was registered and a probe was underway, police added.

