New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Snatching-related PCR calls reported a drop in the national capital, while the number of cases registered went up in 2021 as compared to the previous year, officials said on Friday.

According to data shared by the Delhi Police, the city made 22,299 PCR calls in 2021 and 24,746 calls in 2020. The number of cases registered in 2021 was 9,383 as compared to 7,965 in 2020.

The percentage of arrested accused increased by 13 per cent. In 2021, a total of 7,326 people were arrested and the number was 6,496 in 2020, according to the data.

At an annual press conference, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "You see the decline in PCR calls and registration has gone up. There is 13 per cent increase in arrests. This is street crime which is affecting the common people the most."

On February 27 last year, Simran Kaur (25) was stabbed to death while resisting a chain-snatching bid in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area. She was returning home from the market along with her two-year-old daughter and mother when the incident occurred around 9:30 pm.

Police had said they arrested two men in connection with the stabbing.

On December 16 last year, a 23-year-old hospital staffer was injured after she was dragged on the road by a scooter when she caught hold of a man for snatching her mobile phone at a traffic signal in Shalimar Bagh area.

Though the snatchers escaped at that moment, police after examining CCTV camera footage identified and apprehended one of them.

The man, who was apprehended, was riding pillion. It was his jacket that the woman had grabbed and was dragged around 100 metres, before she fell near a car.

