New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, will meet the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday, March 3, at 10 am to formally express gratitude on behalf of the House for his Address to the Assembly on 25th February 2025, said an official release.

A Motion was already passed in the House to express appreciation for the Lieutenant Governor's Address. In accordance with Rule 19(7), Speaker Vijender Gupta will personally hand over the formal communication and convey the House's acknowledgment of the Address.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Vijender Gupta stated: "The Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor's Address provided valuable insights into Delhi's vision and governance roadmap. It is my privilege to extend the House's gratitude in person."

LG VK Saxena, in his address to the Delhi Assembly on the second day of the first session of the 8th Legislative Assembly on February 25, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas, sab ka prayas, sab ka Samman' would be the guiding factor for the state government.

Further, he said that the government would focus especially on areas such as corruption, women's empowerment, the welfare of the poor, and world-class roads.

Speaking at the session, the LG said, "PM Narendra Modi's mantra of 'sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas, sabka samman' will be the guiding factor of my government... My government will stand up to the people's rising needs and expectations. My government will pay special focus on these 10 areas- corruption-free administration, women empowerment, the welfare of the poor, improvement in health services, good education model, world-class roads, clean and pollution-free Delhi, clean Yamuna, clean water, and regularisation of unauthorised colonies."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said her government will focus on developing the National Capital under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She also paid tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana, crediting him for initiating the city's development.

"I am here today to pay my respects to the late Madan Lal Khurana, whom Delhi still remembers. All the development work that happened in Delhi began during his tenure. I have come to seek his blessings... After 27 years, the BJP has come to power in Delhi," she said while speaking to reporters. (ANI)

