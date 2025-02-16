Visuals from platform number 14 - one of the platforms at New Delhi Railway Station, where a stampede broke (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI) Delhi Police has said that the confusion over the trains led to the stampede at New Delhi railway station, leading to the death of 18 people and leaving 15 injured. The incident took place on Saturday evening.

As per Delhi Police, the confusion happened because of the announcement of the trains having the same initial name starting with 'Prayagraj'.

Police further said that the announcement of the Prayagraj Special arriving at Platform 16 led to confusion because Prayagraj Express was already at Platform 14.

"People who couldn't reach their train at Platform 14 thought their train was arriving at Platform 16, leading to the stampede," police said.

"Additionally, there were four trains heading to Prayagraj, out of which three were delayed, causing unexpected overcrowding, as per Delhi Police

Meanwhile, a two-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC), the railways said on Sunday.

The committee has initiated a high-level inquiry into the incident, the Railways said. As part of the investigation, the committee has ordered the securing of all video footage from the Railway Station to aid in the probe.

The tragedy occurred at 10 p.m., on Saturday as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station.

The deceased were identified as Aaha Devi, 79, Pinky Devi, 41, Sheela Devi, 50, Vyom, 25, Poonam Devi, 40, Lalita Devi, 35, Suruchi, 11; Krishna Devi, 40, Vijay Sah, 15, Neeraj, 12, Shanti Devi, 40, Pooja Kumar, 8, Sangeeta Malik and Poonam, both aged 34, Mamta Jha, 40, Riya Singh, 7, Baby Kumari, 24, and Manoj, 47.

The Indian Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh was announced for the seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries. (ANI)

