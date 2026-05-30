India News | Delhi: Stone Debris Falls from Building, 35-year-old on Ventilator

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): A 35-year-old data entry operator, Neeraj Kumar, is currently on ventilator support following a severe head injury caused by falling stone debris in New Delhi.

According to the New Delhi Police, "about 2:00 PM on 28.05.2026, a PCR call was received at PS Tilak Marg regarding an incident in which a person sustained injuries after a piece of stone debris allegedly fell from the outer portion of Doordarshan Building-B, New Delhi."

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On receipt of information, police staff immediately reached the spot and found that the injured person, identified as Neeraj Kumar (35 years), a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi, had been shifted to Dr. RML Hospital for medical treatment.

The injured is working as a Data Entry Operator on a contractual basis in the DGDD office.

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Police officials reached the spot after receiving a PCR call at approximately 2:00 PM. Describing the scene upon their arrival, authorities stated that, during inspection of the spot, the stones appeared to have detached from the outer portion of the building structure.

Providing details on the ongoing inquiry, police informed that the injured person suffered a head injury and was declared unfit for statement by the attending doctors.

Further enquiries and legal action into the incident are in progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)