New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The students residing in Khajuri Khas colony are compelled to go to school, but they face difficulties as the road outside a municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD)-run pre-primary school and the Delhi government's Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya (SKV) remains waterlogged with sewage water.

The potholes on the road outside the MCD-run school are also a cause of trouble for the students.

Rizwan Ahmed, who is a resident of Khajuri Khas and the parent of a child, told ANI that the authorities have merely given assurances, but the issue has not been resolved.

"Many people have raised their voices. However, nothing has happened in this regard. They (the officials) have only given assurances that the issue would be resolved in a matter of days. I have been hearing this for over a year. During the monsoon season, the water reaches knee level," Ahmed said.

He stated that the students refused to go to school, given the waterlogging on the road.

"My daughter studies in this school. I drop her off and come to receive her every day. She has also fallen here (given the potholes and waterlogging). Many children have fallen into the sludge (mire). They refuse to go to the school because the road remains waterlogged," Ahmed said.

Naim Khan, a parent of another child, told ANI that students who mostly come to school by walking face major issues as compared to staff and teachers who travel via vehicles.

"The problem here is the parked vehicles here. Secondly, forget about rain, there is waterlogging due to sewage water (naali ka paani) and washing of vehicles. The children face a lot of trouble here. They fall into the mire and the naalis. Those (teachers and other staff) who come by vehicles don't face many problems, but mostly children who come by walking suffer," Khan said. (ANI)

