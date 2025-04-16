New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Sudarshan Vahini, a Hindu group on Tuesday protested outside the Trinamool Congress office in Delhi over the violence in Murshidabad, demanding that President's rule be imposed in West Bengal.

Azad Vinod, a protester, said that they were protesting against the atrocities being committed against Hindus in West Bengal's Murshidabad district and demanded that the President's Rule be imposed.

"In Bengal, the way atrocities are being committed against Hindus, the migration of Hindus is happening. Mamata Banerjee, through her appeasement politics, is oppressing Hindus. Such govt should be immediately dismissed, and President's Rule should be imposed. We appeal to our Prime Minister Modi to immediately save our Hindu brothers," he told ANI.

Amarjeet, another protester, said that what was happening in Bangladesh is now happening in Murshidabad and demanded that the Central government take strong action on the Murshidabad issue.

"The atrocities happening against Hindus in Bengal, they are being beaten, and women and daughters are being mistreated. What was happening in Bangladesh is now happening here too. Here, we have our government, the Government of India, so the government should take strong action," he told ANI.

Unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. The law has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.So far, 150 people have been arrested in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad, the West Bengal Police said.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of supporting the protesters and criticised TMC MP Bapi Halder for making threatening remarks against those protesting Waqf properties.

On Monday, the West Bengal police said that the situation in the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad was normal and urged people not to believe any rumours.

Speaking on the current situation, ADG, South Bengal Police, Supratim Sarkar said, "The situation is normal now. Everyone is safe. The CRPF, state police, and joint forces are deployed. The DGP of West Bengal police himself was present at the Samserganj police station. We request everyone not to go through rumours. We opened a control room. Anyone facing any issue can contact us at any time." (ANI)

