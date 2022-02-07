New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): As Delhi schools reopened on Monday for 9 to 12, the teachers and students welcomed the move as they feel "studying offline is better for both students and teachers."

"In online classes, there was a lack of understanding whereas, in offline classes, we are able to interact with teachers and understand better," Harshit Pandey, a class 9 student said.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: More Students Wear Saffron Shawls and Hijabs in College Campuses Despite Ban.

Nandini, another student while speaking about the school's reopening said, "It is good for the students. Earlier we had problems like phone network issues. So, studying offline is better for both students and teachers."

Madhu, a science teacher at the National Victor Public School said, "Hybrid model of classes are going on- both online and offline classes are being held. In online classes, the students are not doing enough writing. Their writing skills were worsening due to online classes. So, we are now focusing more on students to improve their writing. We are also here to correct them whenever they are making any mistake, unlike offline classes."

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh To Face Extreme Weather Conditions in Next 24 Hours.

When asked if it's difficult for teachers to make students teach in hybrid mode, Madhu said, "I don't find it difficult. We are centring our laptop on the smartboard and blackboard for the students at home. So, as we teach in classrooms, the online students can see us explaining the same thing. We interact with both offline and online students."

Aaina Singh, a class 10 student said, "I feel good as I will get to meet my friends again. I am vaccinated but slightly scared that we don't get infected again. I have had COVID earlier."

Pradeep Kumar, a Hindi teacher at the National Victor Public School said, "Just like the spring comes after winter, the happiness has also come back. Our kids are in front of us and we can see their work directly so whenever they make mistakes we can correct them instantly. In online classes, it was not possible which can be done in offline classes."

"We as teachers need to be very careful while teaching in the hybrid mode because all students are equal to us. We need to focus on both the students as the hybrid mode is there. Both online and offline children should continue to get an education at the same level so that there is no problem, Kumar said.

Veena Mishra, Principal of National Victor Public School on the telephone said, "This is the second time that permission has been given to schools to reopen schools from class 9th to 12th. We are happy that students are coming to the school following proper social distancing so that their offline classes are again held. It is not only about education, but children's mental development has also been affected in which school used to play a major role."

"To be very honest, when a student is physically present, a teacher is able to help student in a better way. But t scenario is that only 50 per cent of students are allowed to attend offline classes. In that 50% as well, fewer students have come. We will have to give time to parents as well as the students to gain their confidence. It seems by next week, students will come properly", Mishra added.

Offline classes for Nursery to 8 will start from February 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)