India News | Delhi: Teenager Injured in Usmanpur Firing Incident; Two Accused Held

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): A teenager was injured in an alleged firing incident at the New Usmanpur area here on Monday, Delhi police said.

Following the incident, police have apprehended two accused identified as Prankur (29 ) and Harsh (22),

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"During the incident, a passerby boy age- 12 years, sustained injuries in his foot due to the firing and is currently undergoing treatment at JPC Hospital," they said.

The crime scene was inspected by the Forensic Team, which collected relevant evidence. A case under the appropriate sections of law is being registered at New Usmanpur police station.

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Police teams were deployed at various pickets to apprehend the accused. "A country-made rifle was recovered from their possession. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused at the earliest"

Further investigation into the matter is in progress, police added.

Police stated that a firing incident was reported at New Usmanpur police station during the evening hours on June 1.

"Upon reaching the spot, it was found that three individuals had opened fire in front of the residence of Dharmender (43 years), a caterer, in the area of 4th Pushta, New Usmanpur," police said.

More details are awaited )ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)